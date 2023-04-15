Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

CFG opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

