ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

