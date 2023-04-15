Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) vs. American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Head to Head Analysis

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 1 5 6 0 2.42 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $22.11, indicating a potential upside of 27.35%. American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 5.81% 22.07% 8.15% American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $22.99 billion 0.39 $1.34 billion $2.51 6.92 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -21.45

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats American Lithium on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.