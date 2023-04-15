CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CNO opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

