Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COIN opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.21 per share, with a total value of $370,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,220.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,994 shares of company stock worth $1,471,991 and have sold 187,775 shares worth $12,101,094. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

