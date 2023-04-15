Colliers International Group Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.34 for the year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Robert Hemming sold 21,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.19, for a total transaction of C$3,216,990.00. In related news, Director Robert Hemming sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.19, for a total value of C$3,216,990.00. Also, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.12, for a total transaction of C$327,854.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$78,060.55. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,898 in the last 90 days.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.