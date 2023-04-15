Community Bank N.A. Sells 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

