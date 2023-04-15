Comparing 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A X Financial 22.63% 18.35% 9.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9F and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $119.49 million 0.25 -$36.86 million N/A N/A X Financial $1.54 billion 0.11 $117.73 million $2.17 1.45

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

0.2% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 9F and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

9F has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X Financial beats 9F on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

