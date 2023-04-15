Comparing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 1 0 3.00 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -3.43% -248.85% -8.34% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and dELiA*s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.58 billion 0.24 -$118.07 million ($0.58) -6.31 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Volatility & Risk

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

