Comparing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 341 626 1235 19 2.42

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.05 Lucira Health Competitors $466.17 million $9.58 million -52.37

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,437.85% -124.65% -30.99%

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

