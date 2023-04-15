Comparing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group -3.15% 2.80% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natcore Technology and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.98%.

This table compares Natcore Technology and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 12.40 -$22.18 million ($0.04) -222.25

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

