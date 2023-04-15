Comparing TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) and The Competition

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) is one of 283 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TScan Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million -$66.22 million -0.80 TScan Therapeutics Competitors $718.54 million $90.99 million -2.59

Risk & Volatility

TScan Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TScan Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics Competitors 1021 4061 11114 170 2.64

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 584.93%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 72.92%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -489.22% -53.68% -38.66% TScan Therapeutics Competitors -4,247.89% -141.83% -40.41%

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

