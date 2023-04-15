Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.