ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

