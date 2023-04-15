Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.77. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -447.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

