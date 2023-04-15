Contrasting Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & Its Rivals

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pineapple Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 202 600 1213 40 2.53

Risk and Volatility

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 62.51%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s rivals have a beta of 3.36, indicating that their average share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.82 Pineapple Energy Competitors $735.76 million $11.90 million -10.46

Pineapple Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Summary

Pineapple Energy rivals beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

