Core Alternative Capital Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

