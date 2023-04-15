Core Alternative Capital Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

