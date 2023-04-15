Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,158 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 36.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRSR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $398.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

