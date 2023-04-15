Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.04%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

