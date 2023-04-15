Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.30 at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJREF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.04%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

