Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75. The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.60. 416,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,393,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

