Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -30.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.