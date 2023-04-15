Critical Review: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) versus ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.92% 8.45% 1.03% ChoiceOne Financial Services 26.52% 13.84% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

BayCom has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $105.31 million 1.93 $26.99 million $2.05 7.97 ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 2.17 $23.64 million $3.15 8.15

This table compares BayCom and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BayCom pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BayCom has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BayCom and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats BayCom on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W. Kendall, Jr., James S. Camp, and Robert G. Laverne in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

