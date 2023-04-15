Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.38. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

