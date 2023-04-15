CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.98. 109,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 931,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Stories

