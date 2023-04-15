Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

