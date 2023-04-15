DA Davidson Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $176.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $158.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $148.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

