Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

