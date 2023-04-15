Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$15.9-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.31 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

