Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-20% yr/yr to ~$58.2-60.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.92 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.2 %

DAL opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

