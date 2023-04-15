Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $291.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $283.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAM. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.88.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $323.13 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.11 and its 200-day moving average is $350.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2,099.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

