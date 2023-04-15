Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $96.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.19.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

