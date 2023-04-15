Diageo plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.11 Per Share (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diageo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Diageo’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $185.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $209.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

