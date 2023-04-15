Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Diageo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Diageo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $209.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

