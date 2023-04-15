DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) vs. Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Head to Head Survey

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DiaSorin and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSorin 3 2 1 0 1.67 Bankinter 2 1 1 0 1.75

DiaSorin presently has a consensus target price of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.45%. Bankinter has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given DiaSorin’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DiaSorin is more favorable than Bankinter.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

DiaSorin has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiaSorin and Bankinter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSorin $1.46 billion N/A $367.91 million N/A N/A Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSorin.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSorin and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A Bankinter 20.13% 10.38% 0.46%

Summary

Bankinter beats DiaSorin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSorin

(Get Rating)

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

