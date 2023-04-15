Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
DNOPY opened at $45.47 on Friday. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.
About Dino Polska
