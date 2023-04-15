Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 55,906 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 44,082 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSEARCA LABU opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.01.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

