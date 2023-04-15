Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of D stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

