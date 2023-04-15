Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $356.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.38 and its 200 day moving average is $340.43. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

