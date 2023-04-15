DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DSS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

DSS stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

