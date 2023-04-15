Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $97.64 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

