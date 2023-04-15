DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 264.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.