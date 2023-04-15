E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EINC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

E Automotive Stock Up 3.3 %

EINC stock opened at C$3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$183.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

