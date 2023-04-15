Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

