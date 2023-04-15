Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

