Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMN opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

