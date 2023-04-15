Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

