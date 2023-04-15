Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

