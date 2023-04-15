Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.61 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

